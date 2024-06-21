Weekend Travel Advisory For M-36/US-23

June 21, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A freeway ramp and lane closure are scheduled in the Green Oak Township area this weekend.



MDOT advises that the eastbound/westbound M-36 ramp to northbound US-23 will be closed. Traffic will be detoured via Field Crest Road and Lee Road to northbound US-23.



Additionally, northbound US-23 will have one lane closed between M-36 and Lee Road.



The closures are needed to perform a culvert crossing and will be in effect from 4am Saturday though 5am Monday.