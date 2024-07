Traffic Advisory For M-36 / US-23

July 15, 2024

MDOT issued the following travel advisory for M-36/US-23.



The eastbound/westbound M-36 (9 Mile Road) ramp to northbound US-23 will be closed to perform a traffic shift between M-36 and Silver Lake Road in Green Oak Township.



The closure is scheduled to be in effect from 7am to 3pm Tuesday.



Traffic will be detoured via Fieldcrest Road and Lee Road to northbound US-23.