Travel Advisory For M-36 Ramps To US-23

July 22, 2024

MDOT advises the eastbound/westbound M-36 ramps to southbound US-23 will be closed for bridge deck maintenance.



The ramps are scheduled to be closed from 9am to 5pm Tuesday.



Traffic will be detoured via Whitmore Lake Road and 8 Mile Road to southbound US-23.