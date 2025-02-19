Lanes Closures On M-14 Ahead Of Big Construction Project

February 19, 2025

Lane closures have started this week ahead of a major construction project on a busy stretch of roadway that carries around 125,000 motorists daily in the Livonia/Plymouth area.



Daily intermittent single lane closures are in effect on both westbound and eastbound M-14 from Newburgh Road to Sheldon Road. Those continue between 9am and 3pm through Saturday.



Additionally, there is a right shoulder closure on M-14 from Newburgh Road to Sheldon Road, which MDOT advises is in effect until midnight on Monday.



It’s all part of the upcoming two-year, $140 million project to rebuild M-14/I-96 in the City of Livonia and Plymouth Township.



Beginning Friday, February 28th, crews will reduce lanes for the rebuilding of the eastbound side of M-14/I-96 from Sheldon Road to Newburgh Road through late 2025. Westbound M-14/I-96 will be rebuilt in 2026.



While crews rebuild the eastbound lanes, there will be one lane open on eastbound M-14/I-96 from before Beck Road to Levan Road, with all eastbound entrance and exit ramps closed from Sheldon to Newburgh roads.



Short-term ramp closures will include:



-The Sheldon Road exit ramp will only be closed for approximately one month.



-The I-275 ramps to eastbound I-96 will be closed for approximately two months, while the other ramps will be closed through the end of 2025. Westbound traffic will have two lanes open and all westbound exit ramps will remain open, except the northbound I-275 ramp to westbound M-14 that will be closed for the year.



During the work next year to rebuild the westbound lanes, there will be two lanes open in each direction with numerous ramp closures.



MDOT says traffic control for this project has been carefully considered for the approximately 125,000 drivers who use M-14/I-96 daily near the I-275 interchange.



The Metro Trail will also be rebuilt. The reconstruction of the trail from Hines Drive to I-275 will occur in the 2026 construction phase of the project.



