Lyon Township 11-Mile Construction Begins Saturday

September 29, 2021

Culvert replacement in Lyon Township may find commuters looking for alternate routes over the next month.



The Road Commission for Oakland County plans to begin culvert replacement work on 11 Mile Road, just east of South Hill in Lyon Township, this Saturday.



The road won’t be closed, but the work will be done with flaggers directing traffic.



The project includes removal and replacement of two culverts under the road, installation of new head and wing walls, new guardrails being put in, and the replacement of road gravel over the culvert.



Fonson Company Inc. of Brighton has been selected as the contractor for this project, at an expected cost of $711,500.



The project is expected to wrap up in early November. More information on this project can be found on the Road Commission’s website, or through the link below.



Photo: Road Commission for Oakland County