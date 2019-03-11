Love Inc. To Host Live Comedy Show & Game Night Fundraiser Thursday

March 11, 2019

A unique fundraising event this Thursday night will feature an evening of fun and laughter to benefit a local non-profit with a mission to transform lives and communities.



Love Inc., or Love in the Name of Christ, is a group of churches and volunteers that work together collaboratively to validate and address a variety of needs requested by individuals and families in the area. On Thursday, Love Inc. of the Greater Livingston Area will host a live comedy show and game night titled “A Cheerful Heart for Giving” – described as a fun night of comedy, life-size games, live music, a strolling buffet of savory and sweet appetizers and a cash bar.



Executive Director Kathie Janego says the live comedy show and game night are something that has not been done in the Livingston County before and it’s casual dress. She tells WHMI people love experiences so there will be six interactive games going on such as a giant Connect Four and a giant Jenga game. She says it promises to be a fun night and all of the games have a theme. She says the giant Jenga is a good example because it reinforces the mission of Love Inc. to build others up by affirming their dignity and worth. Janego compared it to someone in poverty struggling to build bricks and move forward to improve their situation but they’ll put one brick in the wrong way and then everything collapses so they need to start looking for supports and more resources which is where Love Inc. comes in. She says the giant Connect Four was chosen to show the connectivity and collaboration with all of the different churches – noting there are now 62 in the county serving people. Janego says all of the funds raised from the event go directly toward supporting those who are in poverty and struggling in Livingston County. She says people don’t realize how many people are struggling locally. Janego says they receive about 600 phone calls a month from people in need of assistance and Love Inc. is often times a last hope for many. She says local partner churches set aside funds for Love Inc. to spend on a specific need and they think outside the box. For example, Janego says if someone needs steel toe boots to get back to work, then they can find a church to fund them.



Tickets can be purchased online through the provided link, at the door or at the Love Inc. office at 820 East Grand River in Howell. Tickets are $60 per person and include everything but the cash bar. An event flyer is attached. (JM)