Local Authorities Find Missing Teenager Safe

June 22, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Police found a teenage girl who reportedly went missing overnight on Wednesday, June 21.



According to family members of Alyssa Levely, officers and a K9 Unit went looking for Levely around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Hickory Ridge and Rose Center Road in Rose Township, just south of Fenton.



Levely’s family posted on social media that police in the Brighton area were able to safely locate her around 11:10 a.m. Thursday morning.



As of print, no official press release has been provided regarding the details as to why she went missing.



A picture has not been provided out of privacy for those involved.