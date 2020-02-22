Local Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Two Children

February 22, 2020

Charges have been authorized against a local man accused of sexually assaulting two children.



41-year-old Francis Winegarden II of Brighton was charged in Livingston County and recently arraigned on numerous counts of sexual assault; three of which are first-degree criminal sexual conduct. According to court records, the charges are related to incidents that occurred last year in which the minors were forced to perform various sexual acts.



Winegarden was arraigned Thursday and a $250,000 cash bond was set. If convicted on the first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges, Winegarden faces a sentence of up to life in prison.



He is due back in court March 2nd for a probable cause conference, which will determine if there is enough evidence to send the case to trial.