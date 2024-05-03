Local Farmers Markets Open This Weekend

May 3, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



This weekend kicks off farmers market season across the WHMI listening area.



"It's not quite time to plant, but we're going to have lots of starters. I have a new person who is bringing exotic house plants," says Monee Phipps , manager of the Brighton Farmers' and Artisans' Market, which opens Saturday.



"We've got freeze-dried candy, olive oil this year, honey, baked goods and treats, produce and plants. We have someobody who is bringing what's called a rose bud tree, couple of trees to start."



Despite the up and down temperatures leading into spring, Phipps says local farmers remain optimistic about this year's crops.



"Our biggest farm, which is Fusilier Family Farms, they planted their tender crops, which is zucchini and the snap peas were started in green houses," she says. "We'll start to see the spring vegetables in a couple weeks, like spring onions and chives."



The Livingston Farmers Market in Pinckney also opens Saturday. Then Howell's farmers market Sunday, and a return of Green Oak Township's market Thursday, May 9.



The Hartland Famers Market opens for the season next Saturday, May 11.