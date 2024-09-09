LL Flooring to Close All MI Stores Including Brighton

September 9, 2024

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



LL Flooring, formerly known as Lumber Liquidators, is closing all of its Michigan stores. That includes the store located just south of Brighton in the Green Oak Village Place lifestyle mall at 9920 Village Place Blvd.



The announcement follows a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing by the company, which operates 400 stores in 47 states. Closing sales began Friday, with company officials saying the closing process will take place gradually over the next three months.



The company specializes in bamboo, cork, hardwood, laminate, tile and waterproof vinyl flooring.



The company tried to refinance debt obligations for several months and resolve problems concerning its liquid assets without success.



The Brighton store is one of 13 LL Flooring locations in Michigan. Green Oak Village Place is located at the Lee Road interchange of US-23, just south of the Brighton city limits. The outlet identifies its service area as Brighton, Hamburg, Hartland, Highland, Howell, Lyon Twp., Milford, Novi, Pinckney, South Lyon, Whitmore Lake and Wixom.



In a letter to its customers, LL Flooring CEO Charles Tyson said the company has “actively negotiated with multiple bidders, but these discussions have not resulted in an offer with the necessary financing that would maximize the value of LL Flooring.”



A 2015 investigation by CBS-TV’s “60 Minutes” disclosed that the company’s products contain high levels of formaldehyde, a known carcinogen.