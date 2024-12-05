LCVS Launches New Veteran Honor Map

December 5, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Submissions are being sought for a new endeavor to honor local veterans who have served and passed away.



Livingston County Veteran Services will be honoring and remembering local veterans who have passed on by adding them to a new “Veterans Honor Map”. The map is now live.



People are encouraged to share the name, description, and photo of a Livingston County Veteran who was a family member or friend using an easy online form. That link is provided.



The department noted that the map isn't up for viewing just yet, but once they get a few submissions, people will be able to browse the entries and “remember those who served us so well”.