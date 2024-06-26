Volunteers Sought For Livingston County United Way Day Of Caring

June 26, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Individuals and teams are still being sought to volunteer at the Livingston County United Way’s 22nd Annual Day of Caring.



Volunteers are still needed for the one-day community impact event on Wednesday, August 7th that brings together volunteers to assist those needing help in the community.



Volunteers can choose to work at projects from 9am to noon, 1 to 4pm, or all day.



The deadline to register as a volunteer is approaching on Sunday, June 30th.



Currently, there are approximately 70 worksite requests from local seniors, schools, churches, disabled residents, and non-profit agencies.



The United Way says a minimum of 500 volunteers is still needed to support the various projects.



The worksite requests are often minor household repairs/projects, cleaning and yard work that a homeowner is not able to do on their own. There is also a mid-day picnic, hosted by Citizens Insurance, for all of the hard-working Day of Caring volunteers to enjoy.



Individuals, families, youth organizations, teams from companies, are all encouraged to sign-up to help make a difference in the lives of others in Livingston County through the Day of Caring.



In 2023, 50 projects took place and involved 750 volunteers.



To volunteer for Day of Caring, or learn more about Livingston County United Way’s current funded programs and initiatives, call 810-494-3000 or visit the provided link.