Volunteers Sought For Trail-Building Event At Local Nature Preserve

June 12, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Volunteers are being sought for a trail-building event at a nature preserve in Brighton next weekend.



The Livingston Land Conservancy says it’s a major next step in the completion of the granted-funded Restoration & Public Access Project at the Charles & Albert Parker Families Nature Preserve, located on Orndorf Drive, west of the Brighton District Library.



Volunteers are sought next Saturday, June 22nd, from 10am to 3pm to spread mulch on the existing Hillside Trail and on the newly created Woodland Loop Trail. Volunteers are needed to move over 18-yards of wood chips that day. The Conservancy says “it will provide snacks, drinks, and lunch…..and a lot of appreciation”.



Those interested in helping or who might have questions, can leave a message at 810-229-3290 or email the Conservancy at livingstonlandconservancy@gmail.com so they can plan for the number of volunteers to expect.



Organizers say volunteers can work for an hour or all day, stressing their help is critical to this major step of their project.



The project is largely funded by grants awarded by the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan and the Community Foundation for Livingston County - combined with additional funding donated by the Brighton District Library and the Conservancy.



The Charles and Albert Parker Families Nature Preserve is on property owned by the Brighton District Library and protected under a permanent conservation easement held by the Conservancy. It’s a 4.5-acre natural area along Charles Orndorf Drive in Brighton. The property was donated to the Library by Elizabeth and Helen Parker in 1994, with a conservation easement to permanently protect it.



The multi-phase project will include significant habitat restoration efforts, new walking trail development, and educational signage.