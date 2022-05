A Packed House for the First GOP Gubernatorial Debate

May 13, 2022

Ken Rogulski / krogulski@whmi.com



Over seven hundred were in attendance and hundreds more waited to get in to watch the candidates debate. Nine of the ten Republican Candidates debated at the Crystal House in Howell. The only person NOT in attendance was perceived front runner James Craig, the former Detroit Police Chief. His spokesman said it was due to a scheduling conflict.