First Responders Benevolent Fund Gala Raises Over $47,000

April 12, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The numbers have been tallied and a fundraiser benefiting Livingston County First Responders in their time of need and those who fall on hard times has been deemed a success.



The Livingston County First Responders Benevolent Fund (LCFRBF) is a non-profit organization dedicated to assisting injured, sick, disabled, or deceased first responders and their families. It provides financial and personal support for first responders in need as a result of injury, sickness, disability, death and other extraordinary circumstances impacting them and their family.



LCFRBF leadership includes representatives from all Livingston County first responder agencies; Sheriff’s Department and Corrections, local Police, local Fire, EMS and 911, as well as civilian representatives.



The non-profit hosted it’s 2023 Annual Gala and Silent Auction on March 18th at Crystal Gardens banquet Center in Genoa Township. The Gala was a St. Patrick's Day-themed event with St. Patty's decor, Irish music, and an Irish dance troupe performing.



Brighton Fire Marshal Rick Boisvert serves as the LCFRBF Treasurer. He told WHMI this was their most well-attended event to date with 310 attendees - 30 more than last year.



In total, Boisvert says they raised a little over $47,000 for the fund – marking a 10% increase over last year.



Over 100 local businesses donated toward or sponsored the event. Boisvert said those ranged from event sponsorship levels for the bar, floral, attendee gift, etc. to silent auction items such as gift cards, artwork, and jewelry. He added they’ve “been absolutely blown away by the generosity of Livingston County Businesses”.



Boisvert said a huge thank you also goes out to their supporters and planning team; Boni Stevenson, Kate Lawrence, and Amy Chapman. Their event coordinator and decorating team were organized by Christina Salmon with Clink and Co Designs, who Boisvert said did “a fantastic job of bringing the room to life”.