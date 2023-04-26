Livingston ESA Hosting Annual Youth Employment Fair

April 26, 2023

Livingston ESA is hosting its annual Youth Employment Fair later tonight that’s designed to help local students grow their talents and careers.



The event connects students and employers from across Livingston County and provides students a chance to meet local employers, learn about their businesses, and possible career opportunities.



The event will feature over 50 local employers that are looking to hire summer, part-time/full time positions, internships, and apprenticeships to help students grow their career. The focus of the fair is to help connect youth to meaningful career employment pathways.



A variety of positions will be offered in the areas of education, health/human services, manufacturing, trades, business, transportation, engineering, and more. The event is geared toward high school and college students.



Livingston ESA Career and College Readiness Coordinator Laura Saline told WHMI they have an exciting range of employers this year and some good career-laddering opportunities in that young people can get started, grow, evolve, and potentially become a long-term employee.



The fair will run from 5:30-7:30pm. Student registration is encouraged but not mandatory.



