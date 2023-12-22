Livingston County Woman Wins $459,441 Fantasy 5 Jackpot

December 22, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A Livingston County woman was so shocked she won a $459,411 Fantasy jackpot, she kept it a secret from her husband for three days!



The 72-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the winning Fantasy 5 numbers on Dec. 1 – 02-16-24-27-34 – to win the big prize. She bought her winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.



“I started buying tickets online a few years ago, and have continued to do so ever since,” said the player. “I logged in to my account to purchase a Mega Millions ticket and couldn’t believe it when I saw my account balance was $459,441! I waited three days to tell my husband because I was trying to process the news myself. I couldn’t sleep for a week because I’ve been so anxious to come claim my prize!”



The player recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim her prize. With her winnings, she plans to share with family and then save the remainder.



“Winning is such a relief and provides a nice financial cushion for me and my family,” the player said.



More information on the Fantasy 5 Jackpot is available at the provided link.