Livingston County United Way Names Interim Director

June 22, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County United Way has named an interim executive director.



Mark Robinson joined the local non-profit’s team this week. He recently retired after 22 years with Livingston County Catholic Charities and offered to provide support and guidance to the board as current Executive Director Anne Rennie is departing to continue her career at Mott Community College. Rennie thanked everyone for their partnership and constant support of the community, saying it has been an honor and privilege to serve with them.



The Board thanked Rennie for her years of service and wished her well on her new opportunity, saying they’re excited that Robinson is willing to share his years of experience with United Way in the interim role. With his support, the board will be able to take the time to explore options and ideas for the future.



Caryn Butzke joined United Way in December as the Director of Finance and will be working closely with Robinson during the interim period.



The United Way said it will continue to advance all the programs and initiatives during this development time, with plans for the Day of Caring and Campaign well underway. A press releases states they're grateful for the support of key volunteers and board members towards these important events.