Sheriff's Office Says Horse Cruelty Investigation Remains Open

February 11, 2020

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is addressing concerns related to a horse cruelty case.



In November of last year, Livingston County Animal Control officers received a request to check on the welfare of several horses at an address in Green Oak Township. The initial investigation revealed a malnourished Arabian horse and three additional horses that were underweight. During the initial investigation, Animal Control Deputies responded along with several experts who specialize in horse rescue. The Sheriff’s office says the investigation revealed all four horses were undernourished and required medical attention however, their condition did not appear to be life threatening.



At the owner's request, one of the Arabians was signed over to Horse's Haven of Howell, an organization specializing in horse rescue. The owner also agreed to sign a corrective action plan designed to monitor the health and wellbeing of the three remaining horses. The plan allows the Deputies the ability to enter onto the property at any time to conduct spot checks on the horses. To date, six random checks have been completed.



Since the start of the investigation, all three horses have exhibited improvement while under the owner's care. This investigation will remain open and the Sheriff's Office says it will continue to monitor the welfare of the three horses until it is determined they’re being properly cared for. (JM)