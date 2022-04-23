Candlelight Vigil Sunday To Mark Crime Victims' Rights Week

April 23, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A candlelight vigil is planned this Sunday in downtown Howell to mark the start of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.



Since 1981, the week has challenged the nation to confront and remove barriers to achieving justice for all victims of crime.



The 2022 theme is “Rights, access, equity, for all victims”. The theme is said to underscore the importance of helping crime survivors find their justice by enforcing victims' rights, expanding access to services, and ensuring equity and inclusion for all.



The Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office has organized a public candlelight vigil in front of the Historic Courthouse at 7pm. All are welcome.



Officials say the Office commits to making services more accessible and to building partnerships across the community so they can continue to support victims, build trust and engage communities.



The Office for Victims of Crime or OVC leads communities throughout the country in the annual observances every April.



National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is observed from Sunday, April 24th through 30th.