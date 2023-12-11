Livingston County Pheasants Forever Celebrates Successful Hunt

December 11, 2023

Dan Martin / news@WHMI.com



The recent Livingston County Pheasants Forever Youth Hunt is being celebrated as a Success.



Shane Preston, President of the Livingston County Pheasants Forever chapter, hailed the event as a significant triumph. "The turnout and the passion exhibited by these young hunters are a testament to the bright future of conservation efforts in our community. We are thrilled to see the enthusiasm for preserving our wildlife and natural habitats."



The event was held at Variety Farms Game Preserve in Livingston County.



After lunch and the safety talk, several youth hunters accompanied by mentors and volunteers, took to the fields in pursuit of pheasants. The event aimed not only to introduce youngsters to hunting but also to instill in them an appreciation for wildlife conservation and habitat stewardship. The event emphasized safety, sportsmanship, and ethical hunting practices, ensuring that each participant gained valuable knowledge and unforgettable memories.



Livingston County Pheasants Forever is an organization that says it is dedicated to wildlife habitat preservation and fostering the next generation of conservationists. The event drew in a number of young participants.



The success of the event was not solely measured by the number of pheasants harvested but by the lessons imparted to the next generation of hunters and conservationists. Participants learned about habitat preservation, the importance of wildlife management, and the role they can play in safeguarding the environment for future generations.



The next major event for the Chapter is the Annual Banquet on February 16th, 2024 at Crystal Gardens. Tickets are available at the provided link.