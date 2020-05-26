Planning Tool Offers Guidance For Reopening Economy

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





The Livingston County Health Department is releasing public health guidance to be used as a planning tool for various businesses and community operations when sectors of the economy re-open.



The tool will assist industries as they consider what they need to do to re-open safely when allowed under Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Orders. As Livingston County residents continue to do their part in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19, a press release states businesses and organizations can do the same by implementing the re-open workforce guidance. Officials say that will help to ensure the health and safety of employees, customers, and visitors. The re-open workforce guidance provides specific information for industry leaders and is categorized by industry type.



Included in the guidance is the MI Safe Start Plan, which outlines the Governor’s plan to re-engage the Michigan economy. Also included are additional resources, handouts, and signage for the workplace. The guidance may change based on the Governor's Executive Orders and will be updated as necessary. The reopen workforce guidance can be found on the LCHD website. A link is provided.