Livingston County Residents Reminded To Stay Safe In Extreme Heat

July 8, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





With high temperatures and humidity expected throughout the week, the Livingston County Health Department is reminding residents to stay safe and take it easy.



The risk of heat related illness such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke increases when temperatures remain high for multiple days, which are expected to continue this week. Infants, small children, and people 65 and older are said to be at the highest risk. Heatstroke can result in death if not treated promptly. Local health officials are encouraging residents to keep themselves and their loved ones safe with some standard safety tips. Those include drinking more fluids, avoiding liquids with large amounts of sugar and alcohol and limiting outdoor activities to when it’s coolest in the morning and evening.



The Health Department also encourages people to check on elderly neighbors and relatives to determine if they need assistance. In addition to staying hydrated and out of the sun, residents are reminded to never leave children or pets alone in a car even with the windows cracked. Officials say temperatures inside a car can easily be double the temperature outside and because a child’s body heats up three to five times faster than an adult’s they are more susceptible to heatstroke.



More information about signs of heat-related illness and various protection measures can be found in the attached press release. Photo: National Weather Service.