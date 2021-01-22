Livingston County Health Department Issues COVID Vaccine Update

January 22, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Although the COVID-19 vaccine supply remains constrained, the Livingston County Health Department says it received enough doses this week to open a limited number of appointments to a group of randomly identified residents age 65 and older and some essential workers.



The Department is continuing to vaccinate individuals within Phases 1A and 1B of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services phased vaccination approach as supplies allow. The COVID-19 vaccine supply is said to be extremely limited at the local level and hospital systems and local health departments continue to receive small allotments from the state. CVS and Walgreens are also receiving doses through a federal partnership to vaccinate residents within nursing homes.



The Department says as improvements are made to the distribution plan developed by the federal government and the supply of vaccine increases, many local healthcare providers and local pharmacies will also provide vaccinations. Future plans to establish large vaccination sites are in progress and the goal is for residents to have multiple options to receive a vaccine but officials say unfortunately, that is not possible at this time.



The local Health Department is currently vaccinating phases 1A through 1B, which includes health care workers, residents in long-term care facilities, individuals age 65 and older, and some frontline workers. They advise that individuals first check their healthcare system’s website to see if vaccination is available through them. If not, then they advise people who live or work in Livingston County to complete the Department’s online COVID-19 Vaccination Interest Form. Those without internet access can call 2-1-1 for assistance in filling out the form.



After completing the form, the Department will contact individuals when able to offer an appointment but officials caution it may take several days or weeks for the Department to send a link to register. Officials stressed that they’re committed to administering the local vaccine supply as quickly and safely as possible and hope to reach all Livingston County residents age 65 and older and select essential workers in the next several months.



Updated information can be found through the link and attached press release.