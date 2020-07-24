Livingston County Emergency Management Gets Grant

July 24, 2020

Livingston County Emergency Management has received a federal grant.



The department was awarded $3,950 through the Hazardous Materials Emergency Preparedness Grant Program. The Local Emergency Planning Committee will be utilizing the funding to identify hazardous material sites and enhance hazardous materials response planning within Livingston County. The grant was detailed during a recent virtual meeting of the Public Safety & Infrastructure and Development Committee of the Livingston Board of Commissioners. The Committee voted to accept the grant and authorized the necessary parties to sign off on the grant.



Emergency Manager Therese Cremonte told commissioners the grant was earned by completing plans for extremely hazardous substance industries that have a certain quantity of substances that fall within the SARA Title III Act under right to know. She said they were able to identify and work on those and submitted to the state.



The grant requires a 25% match of $988. A memo states that can be covered through an in-kind match, such as the documented cost of office space to meet the needs of the Local Emergency Planning Committee.