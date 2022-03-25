Livingston County Earth Day Challenge Scavenger Hunt

March 25, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An interactive scavenger hunt is planned to coincide with Earth Day weekend.



The Livingston County United Way is inviting the public to “go green” by participating in the Livingston County Earth Day Challenge scavenger hunt April 22-24th. It’s the non-profit’s first collaborative event to promote sustainability awareness and best environmental practices throughout the community.



People are invited to participate individually or gather up to 5 friends and family members to create a team for the app-based, interactive scavenger hunt. All ages are welcome.



Played on a smartphone using the free GooseChase App, The Livingston County Earth Day Challenge will include approximately 30 “missions”. Teams can pick and choose which missions to accept and complete over Earth Day Weekend, submitting “proof” of completion through the app in the form of photos, videos or text responses. Missions are said to be wildly varied, from finding clues on local websites to creating art to taking a stroll in a county park.



Missions have assigned point values depending upon difficulty or the amount of time they take to complete. Prizes will be awarded to 1st through 5th place based on points earned.



Participants can gather points by completing challenges from home, their municipality, and locations of their choosing all over the community. Teams can play for fun and learn new ways to be better environmental stewards or teams can play to win cool "green" prizes and fun experiences from participating local organizations.



Officials noted event partners who are invested in sustainability and environmentalism in Livingston County have provided missions for the event.



The entry fee for the Earth Day Challenge is $10 and the event is limited to 50 teams.



More information is attached and a link to sign-up is provided.