Caucus Director To Speak To Area Democrats

March 26, 2019

The Caucus Director for Michigan Democrats will be the special guest, speaking to local supporters at their next meeting. Mike McCollum has been invited to speak at this week’s regular meeting of the Livingston County Democrats. Currently the caucus director for the Michigan House Democrats, McCollum has worked in the past presidential campaigns for President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.



The former journalist will speak to supporters about how his staff assisted candidates in 2018 when Democrats took over as governor, secretary of state, and attorney general. He’ll share his ideas and plans for supporting candidates in the 2020 election cycle, and how Democrats might be able to take over control of the Michigan House, which still has a Republican majority.



The meeting will place this Thursday, at the Community Unitarian Universalists, located at 3333 South Old-23, in Brighton Township. Light refreshments will be served, and the Livingston County Democrats’ regular business meeting will follow McCollum’s appearance. (MK)