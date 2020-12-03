Livingston County COVID Death Toll Climbing

December 3, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The COVID-19 death toll and hospitalization rates continue to rise in Livingston County.



On Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported two additional COVID deaths in Livingston County, bringing the total to 49 confirmed deaths and another probable death. As of November 2nd, there were 34 deaths recorded in the county – marking 16 deaths in the last 30 days. That equates to about 1/3 of all deaths since the pandemic began in mid-March.



The Livingston County Health Department reported 5,444 confirmed cases, 518 probable cases and 174 hospitalizations as of Wednesday.



Area hospitals are nearing capacity as cases surge locally and statewide. St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital in Howell was reported to be at 53% capacity with 11 inpatient confirmed COVID cases and 1 case that was discharged to recover at home/self-care on Wednesday. The most recent capacity data for other hospital systems was reported Monday on the state’s website. The University of Michigan Hospital System was at 78% capacity with 101 patients and 27 in the Intensive Care Unit. Ascension Providence Hospital in Novi was at 80% capacity with 79 patients and 2 in ICU. Sparrow Hospital in Lansing was at 82% capacity with 105 patients and 14 in ICU. Huron Valley Sinai Hospital was listed at 48% capacity with 20 patients.



Meanwhile across Michigan on Wednesday, there were 373,197 confirmed Michigan cases reported and 9,405 deaths. There were 6,955 daily confirmed cases and 81 daily deaths reported.