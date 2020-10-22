COVID-19 Death Confirmed In Livingston County

October 22, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Another COVID-19 death has been confirmed in Livingston County.



The Livingston County Health Department says there was an additional death reported on October 20th. Public Information Officer/Health Promotion Coordinator Natasha Radke told WHMI the death was an elderly male in the 80+ age range with underlying health conditions. As of Thursday, Livingston County has 1,620 confirmed cases, 290 probable cases, 33 deaths, 133 hospitalizations, and 1,175 recovered.



The Health Department says it continues to respond aggressively to COVID-19 to keep residents updated, informed, and safe during this challenging time. Staff is conducting case investigations, contact tracing and monitoring; disease surveillance and control; and providing situational updates and guidance to the public, media and partners.



More information about Livingston County COVID-19 cases is available through an interactive dashboard tool on the Health Department’s website. That link is provided.