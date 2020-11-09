Movie Night And Discussion Will Help Prevent Toxic Stress In Children

November 9, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County Community Alliance is holding special movie night and discussion on preventing stress in children that can affect them for the rest of their lives.



The LCCA is holding the event at the Historic Howell Theater this Thursday at 7pm. It begins with a screening of the one-hour documentary, Resilience. The doc delves into the science of Adverse Childhood Experience, or ACEs, and the birth of a new treatment to prevent Toxic Stress. A release from LCCA states that Toxic Stress is understood to be one of the leading causes of everything from heart disease and cancer, to substance abuse and depression. It is said that extremely stressful experiences in childhood can alter brain development and have lifelong effects on health and behavior. The child may often not remember these experiences, but their body might.



Following the film, a discussion will be held with ACEs master Trainer Jennifer Tate. Moving forward, the LCCA will help start a workgroup to increase ACEs initiative across Livingston County.



This event is free to attend, but registration is required. LCCA is asking all participants to wear face masks and socially distance. Sign up at https://livingstonresilience.eventbrite.com, or by clicking on the link below.



(Photos - Resilience)