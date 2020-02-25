Event Set Thursday For Those Caring For Adults With Memory Loss

February 25, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com.



A free dinner and discussion is planned this week for Livingston County residents caring for an adult with memory loss.



The dinner and informal discussion will be hosted by Livingston County Catholic Charities Be Our Guest Adult Day Program. The event is free and open to those in the community who are caring for a loved one with dementia, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s Lewy bodies, and other memory related diseases. Advance Care professionals from Arbor Hospice will be on hand to talk about comfort care and attendees are encouraged to come prepared with questions.



The event will take place from 5 to 6pm this Thursday at Livingston County Catholic Charities located at 2020 Grand River, Suite 103 in Howell. Free respite care is provided for attendees’ loved ones with advance registration. Those with questions should contact Julie at 734-680-6271. Those interested in free respite care should call 517-546-9910 to register a loved one. Registration is required.