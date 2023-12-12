Livingston County Catholic Charities Earns "Top Workplace" Honors

December 12, 2023

Dan Martin / news@WHMI.com



Livingston County Catholic Charities is being honored as a "Top Workplace" for 2023 by The Detroit Free Press.



The list is based entirely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey and processed using an employee feedback collection software administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage.



The anonymous survey measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection. Livingston County Catholic Charities is a non-profit, human service organization offering professional services to all persons in Livingston County with a focus on the indigent and vulnerable.



“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO.



Among the programs offered, are foster care, adoption, counseling for mental health, substance abuse, as well as substance abuse prevention and case management, serving adults with disabilities, and two senior outreach programs.



More information on the organization can be found at the provided link.