Deadline Approaching For County Broadband Survey

December 28, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County and businesses have just a few more days to take part in a broadband survey that officials say will help the County plan for a better-connected future.



The County is encouraging people to take the quick, easy, and secure Broadband Survey as the response period for the survey is fast approaching.



A press release states the Board of Commissioners recognizes that many residents experience frustrating barriers when it comes to Internet connectivity. In an effort to better understand Internet connectivity within the area and explore broadband expansion options, the County partnered with Merit Network to conduct the survey.



Over 4,500 households in the community had taken the survey as of mid-December.



County Chief Information Officer Kristoffer Tobbe said they continue to receive helpful planning responses from residents and businesses but the more responses they get, the greater the accuracy for future planning phases. He said the County hopes to receive as many responses as possible to ensure they have a clear picture of service in the area.



Some areas identified as standing to benefit from additional resident responses include Cohoctah, Deerfield, Conway, Putnam, Marion, and Hamburg Townships.



The survey is open until January 1st.



More information and a link to the survey are available in the provided link.