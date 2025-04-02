Livingston County United Way Announces New Board Members
April 2, 2025
Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com
At its recently held “Spirit of the Community” and Annual Meeting Breakfast, the Livingston County United Way elected five new members to its Board of Directors.
Each board member will serve a three-year term.
New members of the board include Aaron Heckel from GM Proving Ground; Mathew Lovenrich from Meijer in Brighton; Penny Murphy, Community Volunteer; Chris Spensley from ServPro of Brighton/Howell; and Rita Vickerman from Asahi Kasei Plastics.
Board members who were eligible to serve a second term, and also elected by the membership, include: Theresa Falzetti, Rick Todd and Steve Parker.
The board will elect officers at their meeting in late April, with the following recommendations:
President – Jim Johnston, Bank of Ann Arbor
Vice President – Barbara Walker, Hartland Insurance Agency
Secretary – Stephen Parker, Citizens Insurance
Treasurer – Greg Clum, Bredernitz, Wagner & Co.
Community Investments Committee Chair – Kelli Mathew
Community Ambassador Committee Chair – Jennifer Nash
Past President – Katie Pikkarainen, Katie Pikkarainen State Farm
For more information about Livingston County United Way, local impact, and the programs that serve Livingston County residents, visit www.lcunitedway.org or contact Carrie Newstead at 810-494-3000.