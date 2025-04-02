Livingston County United Way Announces New Board Members

April 2, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





At its recently held “Spirit of the Community” and Annual Meeting Breakfast, the Livingston County United Way elected five new members to its Board of Directors.



Each board member will serve a three-year term.



New members of the board include Aaron Heckel from GM Proving Ground; Mathew Lovenrich from Meijer in Brighton; Penny Murphy, Community Volunteer; Chris Spensley from ServPro of Brighton/Howell; and Rita Vickerman from Asahi Kasei Plastics.



Board members who were eligible to serve a second term, and also elected by the membership, include: Theresa Falzetti, Rick Todd and Steve Parker.



The board will elect officers at their meeting in late April, with the following recommendations:



President – Jim Johnston, Bank of Ann Arbor

Vice President – Barbara Walker, Hartland Insurance Agency

Secretary – Stephen Parker, Citizens Insurance

Treasurer – Greg Clum, Bredernitz, Wagner & Co.

Community Investments Committee Chair – Kelli Mathew

Community Ambassador Committee Chair – Jennifer Nash

Past President – Katie Pikkarainen, Katie Pikkarainen State Farm



For more information about Livingston County United Way, local impact, and the programs that serve Livingston County residents, visit www.lcunitedway.org or contact Carrie Newstead at 810-494-3000.