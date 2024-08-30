Livingston County Officials "Making A Splash To Freeze-Out ALS"

August 30, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some Livingston County officials are making a splash for a cause.



To celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, Livingston County elected officials are challenging each other to raise donations or get soaked.



Those taking part include Sheriff Mike Murphy, County Clerk Elizabeth Hundley, Register of Deeds Brandon Denby, Prosecutor David Reader, Drain Commissioner Brian Jonckheere, and Treasurer Jennifer Nash.



Donations can be made for a person’s favorite elected official. Whoever raises the most will get to dump ice water buckets on the others on the lawn of the historic county courthouse in downtown Howell.



Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS is a progressive, fatal neuromuscular disease that slowly robs the body of its ability to walk, speak, swallow, and breathe. There is currently no cure. Donations support the ALS Association and research, advocacy, and care services.



Those interested can donate to the cause through September 5th. A link is provided.