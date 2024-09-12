Livingston Co. Sheriff's Office Celebrates 100th GED Graduate

September 12, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office this week announced the graduation of its 100th inmate who has successfully earned a General Educational Development diploma.



This year alone 23 students have obtained diplomas.



In a statement, the sheriff's office said "Earning a GED is a significant step and milestone for these individuals which can frequently open doors to further education and career opportunities."



Activated as a GED testing center in July of 2016, the Livingston County Jail is an authorized testing facility for incarcerated individuals giving them the opportunity to earn a GED on-site.



The GED test consists of four subject areas: Language Arts, Science, Social Studies, and Mathematics. An alternative to earning a High School Diploma, these tests assess knowledge and skill levels assuring they have met the level required for a diploma. Since inception, the trend of successful graduates has continued to increase.



The sheriff's office statement went on to say "Despite the personal challenges many inmates face, earning a GED is a testament to the commitment, hard work and perseverance demonstrated by those who pursue it."



"Earning a GED adds to the momentum showing that one success can lead to another in society. LCJ takes education seriously and will continue to give opportunities for enrichment, employment, and growth."