Livingston Co Remains a Seller's Market in November

December 13, 2023

The latest real estate numbers for Livingston County show it remains a seller’s market out there, with the median sales price for single-family homes up to $366,000 in November.



“Monthly supply of inventory increased just a touch in the month of November. New listings and pending sales also increased, so those are all good signs. But the overall amount of homes on the market, including condos, remains very low, which drives price,” says Tim Sova of RE/MAX Platinum in Brighton.



Sova says many first-time buyers are choosing condos instead, but even those prices are up 12-percent year-to-date.



“Brighton always is a good area. Howell. Hartland. But people have been, and are willing to push out a little further toward Fowlerville or down toward the Pinckney area. The further they push out, the further their money goes,” he says.