Openings At LCCA "Be Our Guest" Adult Day Service Program

July 11, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Space is open for guests in a day club-like program that offers activities and a supportive, caring environment for memory-impaired adults.



Livingston County Catholic Charities recently announced additional guest openings at its highly-regarded "Be Our Guest" Adult Day Service Program.



The engaging day program is for seniors dealing with dementia or forms of Alzheimer’s. While the cost of in-home care and memory care facilities continues to skyrocket, officials say Be Our Guest offers local caregivers an affordable option for respite. Guests (clients) engage in social activities, receive personalized care, and enjoy a sense of community.



Be Our Guest is designed to support the physical, emotional, and social well-being of guests - ensuring they lead fulfilling lives while providing their caregivers with much-needed respite – meaning rest or relief.



Program Highlights:



-Personalized Care: Each guest receives individualized attention tailored to their specific needs.



-Engaging Activities: A variety of activities, including arts and crafts, music therapy, and light exercise, designed to stimulate and entertain.



-Nutritious Meals: Balanced and healthy meals and snacks provided throughout the day.



The Be Our Guest Adult Day Service Program operates Monday through Friday.



Families interested in learning more about the program or enrolling a loved one are encouraged to contact (517) 545-5944 or Suzi Snyder at suzi@livingstoncc.org.