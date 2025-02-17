Livingston Arts Council Seeks Executive Director

February 17, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston Arts Council is looking to hire an executive director to lead the non-profit organization.



The Council owns and operates the Howell Opera House. Its mission is to “engage, educate and entertain individuals of all ages through arts and cultural activities in the community and by utilizing and renovating the Howell Opera House for creative expression and social interaction”.



The position offers an opportunity to grow the organization and expand the Opera House.



With oversight from the LAC Board, the executive director provides leadership and vision for the organization and is responsible for overseeing administration, developing educational and cultural programs, creating and implementing fundraising strategies, revenue generation, and strategic plans of the organization.



Applicants should have non-profit leadership and development experience.



A link to the full job description is provided.