2020 LivCo Road Rally Scholarship Recipients Announced

May 15, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





The recipients of a unique county-wide scavenger hunt that helps fund scholarships for local students have been announced.



The LivCo Road Rally is a county-wide scavenger hunt that takes ralliers through a course of scheduled “pit-stops” as they chase clues throughout Livingston County. The $20 registration fee to participate helps fund scholarships for graduating high school students in Livingston County who are pursuing careers featured in Michigan’s HOT 50 Jobs list. Students are awarded scholarships immediately following the rally. This year’s event was planned for May 1st. Organizers say road ralliers were ready to start their engines and students were anxious to find out if they were scholarship recipients but all were stopped-short by Governor Whitmer’s stay home order in response to the coronavirus pandemic.



LivCo Road Rally Coordinator Laura Hoehn is the Career & College Readiness Coordinator for the Livingston ESA. Road Rally sponsors included 242 Community Church, Hatch Stamping, Michigan Works!, Lake Trust Credit Union, Washtenaw Community College, Ann Arbor Spark and Brighton Ford, along with several anonymous sponsors. The highlight of the Rally is the announcement of recipients so Hoehn and the various sponsors decided to get creative and developed a plan to make them just as special for the scholarship recipients. A Facebook Live event was held May 1st. Following the event, a small award gift, balloon, and certificate were delivered to each of the recipients’ doorsteps, and scholarship sponsors sent personalized letters and videos of congratulations. Hoehn said although this year’s event didn’t happen as planned, they had the privilege of experiencing community on a different level and were thrilled to be able to support such ambitious, driven students from Livingston County.



A list of recipients and more information is available in the attached press release.