Ditching Work On Linden Road In Fenton Township

September 14, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com







Ditch work is planned in Fenton Township this coming week.



The Genesee County Road Commission will be doing ditching on Linden Road between Baldwin Road and Ray Road on Monday and Tuesday from 7am to 3:30pm.



Linden Road will be open with traffic control. The Road Commission advises that motorists allow additional time to reach their destination.



The work is weather permitting.