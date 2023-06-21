Limestone Project On Marr Road Next Week

June 21, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Another limestone project is getting underway in Howell Township next week.



Marr Road will be closed between Indian Camp Trail and Byron Road next Monday through Thursday.



Crews will be placing limestone on the next section of the roadway, weather permitting. The application helps with dust control and preserves the road surface.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that Marr Road will be closed to thru-traffic – only local traffic will be permitted.