LESA Hosts 22nd Annual 'Backpacks for Kids' Project

June 15, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Livingston Educational Service Agency is gearing up for the 22nd Annual "Backpacks for Kids Project." The "Backpacks for Kids"/'Connect for Kids Project" provides basic school supplies, at no cost, to students in Livingston County whose families are experiencing financial difficulties.



This event is made possible through donations from community members, including backpacks and/or school supplies for us to fill backpacks and provide to Livingston County children.



On Friday, August 4, a Livingston ESA Bus will be at the Howell Wal-Mart store on 3850 E Grand River Avenue from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., where community members who are shopping for school supplies can pick up an extra set of pencils, a pack of paper, or even a backpack as a contribution to the Annual Stuff the Bus Campaign.



Items can also be donated to the Livingston ESA's Education Center at 1425 West Grand River Avenue in Howell between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday.



You can also visit their website at LivingstonESA.org and click on Community Resources/Backpacks for Kids, to find additional drop off locations and information for donations.



In 2022, approximately $15,000 in monetary and school supply donations helped distribute over 1,000 backpacks to students from Preschool through 12th Grade. The organization's goal is to again distribute 1,000 backpacks full of basic school supplies for Livingston County students whose families may be experiencing financial difficulties.



The Livingston ESA says residents, churches, and local businesses who contribute to this effort through donations, volunteering time, and serving as drop-off sites for supplies and backpacks, make the event a success.



The "Backpacks for Kids" event will also be held as a drive-through event on August 10 at each of the five school districts, including Brighton, Howell, Fowlerville, Hartland, and Pinckney. This change was made to provide easier access for families and school districts.



For additional information call (517) 540-6802 or the Livingston ESA's website at the provided link.