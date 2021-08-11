LESA To Distribute Backpacks & Supplies Thursday

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Backpacks and schools supplies will be distributed this Thursday to local students whose families might be experiencing financial difficulties.



The Livingston Educational Service Agency is hosting its 20th annual backpacks for Kids Project. Various community partners and businesses have been collecting donations throughout the summer and the goal is to again distribute 1,000 backpacks and supplies at no cost to students in preschool through 12th grade.



The distribution event will operate a bit differently again due to the pandemic as a drive-thru event at the Livingston ESA Education Center off Grand River and Highlander Way in Howell.



Great Start Coordinator Robin Schutz says it’s a good opportunity for the community to come together and they distribute the backpacks right before the school year starts so students can begin the year with a backpack full of supplies. She added it just helps reduce some barriers for families as it can be not only time consuming but an extra cost barrier. Schutz says they shifted gears last year and offered a drive-thru event, which is what will be done again this year.



Those who plan on attending are reminded to arrive during their district’s scheduled time. Signs will be posted and volunteers will be available to help direct visitors through the parking lot. Backpacks will be on school buses and as people approach, a volunteer will ask if the student needs an elementary or middle/high school backpack and be handed the appropriate backpack so people do not need to leave their vehicles. The Salvation Army of Livingston County will also be available to distribute meals and groceries.



More information about scheduled time slots for local districts is available in the attached press release.