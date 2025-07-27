LCSO: Man Struck, Killed After Exiting Vehicle on I-96 Sunday

July 27, 2025

A 68-year-old West Bloomfield man was struck and killed after exiting his vehicle along westbound I-96, west of Mason Road in Howell Township Sunday morning.



The Livingston County Sheriff's Office reports it happened around 11:09 am, shutting down the highway for roughly three hours Sunday.



It's unclear why the man got out of his vehicle and tried to walk across three lanes of traffic. The driver who struck him, a 55-year-old sterling heights woman, was uninjured.



The crash is still under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Bureau.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from the Livingston County EMS, Howell Area Fire Department, Howell City Police Department, and MDOT.