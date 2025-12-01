LCSO: K9 Pumukli to Receive New Protective Vest

December 1, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Sheriff's K9 "Pumukli" will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to the non-profit Vested Interest in K9s Inc.



According to a release, the vest was sponsored by Gwen and Gary Walter of Dexter, and will be embroidered with the sentiment "Born-to-Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always." It should arrive within the next 10 weeks.



Established in 2009, Vested Interest in K9s has provided over 6,225 vests, valued at $6.9 million, to K9s in all 50 states, made possible by both private and corporate donations.



The program is open to U.S. dogs at least 20-months-old, actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests also are eligible participate.



There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.



