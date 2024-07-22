LCSO Asks Public's Help Finding Hit-and-Run Driver

July 22, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a rollover crash on Southbound US-23 south of Highland Rd around 5 pm Saturday.



A preliminary investigation has revealed that a gray small compact sedan was attempting to pass on the left shoulder. A pickup truck pulling a travel trailer was Southbound in the left lane and attempted to merge into the right lane to avoid a collision with the gray compact sedan.



The gray compact sedan swerved into the left lane, struck the front driver corner of the pickup truck, and caused the driver of the pickup to lose control.



The pickup truck was forced off the roadway to the outside of the right shoulder, went down the embankment, and rolled over in the embankment.



The gray compact sedan continued Southbound on US-23 and did not stop to identify themselves at the crash scene.



The occupants of the pickup truck were a family of four returning from a camping trip. They suffered minor injuries and were released at the scene by Livingston County EMS.



This incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office is requesting for information from the public and asking for any witnesses to contact the Sheriff's Office if they have any information on the gray compact sedan.



Contact Deputy Uzoni at 517-546-2440 ext 4842.