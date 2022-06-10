Local Seminar To Honor World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

June 10, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A seminar will take place next week to mark World Elder Abuse Awareness Day and allow community members to learn more about how to help prevent and address elder abuse in the future.



Livingston County Catholic Charities (LCCC) and the Elder Justice Coalition will host “The Many Faces of Elder Abuse Seminar” in honor of Elder Abuse Awareness Day on Wednesday, June 15th.



In partnership with various community members and entities, Livingston County Catholic Charities will bring elder abuse awareness to light through education, networking, and sharing.



Officials say the senior programs at Livingston County Catholic Charities have seen a tremendous uptick in seniors being abused, neglected or exploited. That led to the creation of the Livingston County Catholic Charities Prevention of Elder Abuse Neglect and Exploitation (P.E.A.N.E.) program in 2017.



Next week’s event will feature experts and key speakers including the Prosecuting Attorney’s Association of Michigan, South Central Legal Services, the Livingston County Hoarding Task Force, LCCC’s PEANE team, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and more.



The Elder Abuse Coalition includes staff from LCCC, the Livingston County Prosecutor's Office, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, Adult Protective Services/DHHS, the Ombudsmen/AAA1-B, PAAM, the Fowlerville Police, Foguth Financial and the Crime Victims Legal Assistance Project.



The seminar will take place at the Livingston County EMS Building, in Hartland Room A. The cost is a suggested donation of $15/per person to cover the costs of breakfast, lunch, and materials.



Registration information is available in the attached release and event flyer.