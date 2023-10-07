Alcohol Compliance Checks Conducted In Livingston County

October 7, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Local businesses fared well during alcohol compliance checks conducted over the last few months.



The Livingston County Community Alliance, in conjunction with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, has been conducting alcohol compliance checks to enforce liquor law sales in Livingston County.



Since June, the Sheriff’s Office has visited 125 retailers throughout the county. Out of those, 120 people refused to sell to the underage decoys – marking a compliance rate of 96%. The Alliance congratulated the businesses, noting it marks an increase from last year’s rate of 94%.



Officials said they believe that with the help of local businesses refusing to sell alcohol to underage people, the Livingston County community can avoid the problems that come with underage drinking.

The Alliance said selling alcohol is a legitimate business that plays a vital role in the community but it is a privilege that has specific responsibilities attached to it.



Officials thanked the businesses for fulfilling those responsibilities and the Alliance said it looks forward to their continued support in the future.



The Livingston County Community Alliance is a countywide, anti-drug coalition that aims to unite the Livingston County community to reduce and prevent youth substance use and to live a safe and drug-free lifestyle. Its purpose is to connect the Livingston County community to establish and promote healthy community norms concerning the use of alcohol, drugs, and tobacco.



A press release is attached that lists all of the retailers that were visited and passed.