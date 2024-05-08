Last Day to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance for August '23 Storms

May 8, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Wednesday is the last day survivors of the Aug. 24-26, 2023, severe storms, tornadoes and flooding in Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Kent, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland and Wayne counties have to apply for federal assistance.



The registration period for federal disaster assistance ends at 11:59 p.m., May 8, 2024.



If you had storm-related expenses and live or own a business in Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Kent, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland and Wayne counties, you should apply as soon as possible. FEMA assistance can provide grants and SBA may offer loans for temporary housing, home repairs and other disaster-related needs.



To apply, visit DisasterAssistance.gov download the FEMA App or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. Multilingual operators are available. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.



For more information about the disaster recovery operation in Michigan, visit the link below.



As of May 7th, 2024, FEMA has received 146,076 applications. FEMA has approved $ 346,876,100.22 in financial aid to Michiganders.



Although the expiration of the application period FEMA is Wednesday, FEMA will continue working with survivors to complete any incomplete applications. FEMA will also continue to provide eligible applicants with financial assistance to help their recovery from the damages last year’s storms caused.